Rockford teens charged after police find loaded gun in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 11:40 p.m., Rockford police officers stopped a car near Morgan Street and Webster Avenue.
Police say two 16-year-old boys were in the car.
During the stop, officers located a gun and cannabis in the vehicle. Officers say the gun was loaded.
The juveniles are facing the following charges:
- Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Various Traffic Offenses
- Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford Possession of Cannabis
