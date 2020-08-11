Rockford teens charged after police find loaded gun in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 11:40 p.m., Rockford police officers stopped a car near Morgan Street and Webster Avenue.

Police say two 16-year-old boys were in the car.

During the stop, officers located a gun and cannabis in the vehicle. Officers say the gun was loaded.

The juveniles are facing the following charges:

  • Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Various Traffic Offenses
  • Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford Possession of Cannabis

