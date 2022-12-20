Horror photo of a scary man hands reaching out from darkness with fog.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 18-year-old Rockford women, Jelaya Brinson and Tiajia Friar, have been charged with filing a false police report after claiming they were kidnapped.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of E. State Street and Prospect Street around 1:05 a.m. on November 12th for a reported kidnapping.

Brinson and Friar reportedly told officers that they were forced into a vehicle near School Street and N. Hinkley Avenue, later escaped, and were shot at by the suspect.

Investigators noticed inconsistencies in their report, however, resulting in charges being filed against them.

Filing a false police report is considered Disorderly Conduct.