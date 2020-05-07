Rockford teens face weapons charges after high-speed police chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Quavion Taylor and a 16-year-old boy allegedly led Rockford police on a high speed pursuit before crashing at Alpine and Broadway on Wednesday. Police say they found 2 handguns in the car.
According to police, officers responded to a “suspicious vehicle” near Reid Farm Road and Academy Trail around 10:34 p.m. The car fled from officers at a high rate of speed and later crashed into a pole, police say.
Police chased the pair after they ran from the car.
Taylor was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, and Resisting an Officer.
The unnamed teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting an Officer and Possession of Cannabis.
Taylor was taken to the Winnebago County Jail, the teen to the Juvenile Detention Center.
