Rockford teens flee from police in stolen car, crash at W. State and Kilburn

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Lonnie Young and another juvenile were arrested on Friday after police say they stole a car, and led police on a chase which ended in a crash.

On Friday, around 12:10 a.m., Rockford Police officers say they spotted a blue Pontiac Grand Prix which had been reported stolen.

According to police, when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated away at high speed, going between 26-34 mph over the speed limit.

Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department also became engaged in the pursuit, officials reported.

The vehicle eventually lost control at W. State and Kilburn Avenue and crashed into a curb.

Police say both occupants were taken into custody, and a handgun was found in the car.

Lonnie Young, 19, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing from Police, Driving on a Revoked License, and several other traffic related charges.

The juvenile passenger was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Young was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on a $5,000 bond. The juvenile was lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center.

