Rockford teens flee from police in stolen car, crash into a tree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested by Rockford Police after allegedly burglarizing vehicles, fleeing police in a stolen car, and eventually crashing into a tree near Sandy Hollow Road.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 3000 block of Lund Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of suspicious activity, in which two suspects had been seen going through vehicles.

The pair left in a white Nissan Altima which was shortly located by police, who then tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the suspects fled and crashed into a tree near Sandy Hollow, where they ran on foot but were caught and taken into custody.

Police charged the teens with Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Attempted Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

The 14-year-old driver was also charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.

Both were taken to Rockford’s Juvenile Detention Center.

