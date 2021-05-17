Rockford teens killed in Thursday crash were driving stolen car, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police release more details on a fatal crash from Thursday that took the lives of two teenagers.

First responders were called to the intersection of Montague Rd. and S. Springfield Ave. around 4:30 p.m.

Officers say that a Pontiac Vibe traveling northbound on Springfield attempted to turn onto Montague when it was struck by a speeding Toyota Camry police say was also stolen.

According to officials, three teens in the stolen vehicle were ejected.

Police say that a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Camry were killed as a result. The third occupant–a 15-year old boy, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.