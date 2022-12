ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was the last day of the “There’s Something About Merry Holiday Market.”

It was held at the Womanspace campus on Maria Linden Drive. The main building and art studio were filled with handmade art, jewelry, gifts and holiday decor from more than 40 local vendors. Snack and refreshments were available while residents shopped.

The market opened on Thursday and took place throughout the weekend.