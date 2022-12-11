ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Sundance Institute has made its stateline debut.

The inaugural “815 Shorts” took place in Rockford on Saturday. The local short film showcase partnered with Sundance to amplify the film industry. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour was also shown.

It took place at the Rockford Public Library’s Nordlof Center, with an afterparty event at Octane after the screenings.

Organizers said that it was important for the film showcase to come to the area and put the spotlight on the region’s creative and filmmaking community.

“We’re so happy to develop the Rockford Film Office, and the City of Rockford helped to get cinematographers from our area to submit films and selections, were chosen for the night on the screen,” said Bridget Finn, marketing director of the Rockford Public Library. “So, it’s really exciting. It’s a cool cultural event for Rockford.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Rockford Public Library Foundation.