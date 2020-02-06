Rockford to add 3rd resident police officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are planning to move another officer into a troubled neighborhood as the department’s third ROCK House.

The Resident Officer Community Keeper (ROCK) House program was started in 2017, as a part of the police department’s initiative to strengthen community policing. Officers live rent-free and work in the neighborhoods they patrol.

Currently, officers Patrice Turner and Andrew Seale are embedded in two of the city’s neighborhoods.

“What’s not to like about a ROCK House, and having an officer living in the neighborhood?” asked 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Tuenberg.

Tuneberg says he’s excited to have a ROCK House Officer come to his ward.

The new officer will live in a house on Revell Avenue, in the Jackson Oaks neighborhood.

“The Jackson Oaks neighborhood is a great neighborhood. It just needs some TLC,” Tunenberg said.

Last Friday, there was a shooting in the neighborhood, in the 1200 block of Crosby Street.

Tunenberg says blight has also been problematic for the area.

Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Dalke says a ROCK House officer could turn the neighborhood around.

“By putting an officer in that Jackson Oaks neighborhood, I think it’s going to build that neighborhood, strengthen that neighborhood,” Dalke said. “[They’ll] be able to get people to come out of their houses, take ownership of their properties.

Dalke says ROCK House officers on 15th Street and Winnebago Street have been successful in helping the community.

“Crime in those particular areas is under control. We haven’t seen any spikes or increases in that,” Dalke said. “And, I think a lot of that is attributable to the ROCK Officer being in that location and taking care of any issues that may pop up in the community.”

Tunenberg says he is optimistic that having an officer live and work with residents will be a part of the solution for the Jackson Oaks neighborhood.

“Between the ROCK House, Jackson Charter School is doing some great things; we have Ken-Rock coming in a couple of months. We are going to see a lot of great things happening in this neighborhood, hopefully,” Tunenberg said.

Dalke says police are looking at several officer candidates to move into the new ROCK House, but will ask for formal letters of interest this week or next.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

