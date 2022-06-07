ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Council recently approved an agreement to add gunshot detection and license plate readers to the tools available to local police.

The gunshot detection system will partially overlap with the ShotSpotter detection system currently in use, and allow Rockford Police to compare data from the two.

The gunshot detectors will be installed on both the east and west parts of the city, police said.

License plate readers will be used in conjunction with the gunshot detection system, according to Chief Carla Redd, who says a combination of the tools will not only help officers find vehicles after shootings take place, but aid in catching criminals committing other violent crimes.