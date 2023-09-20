ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New transportation safety legislation would have a major impact in Illinois if it passes.

Chicago is the nation’s biggest rail hub. About 25% of all freight trains and 50% of all intermodal trains pass through the metro area. Rockford and Belvidere could soon add to the rail traffic.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announce a proposed Chicago-Rockford passenger rail over the summer. Metra would run it using the existing Milwaukee District West Line, which goes through Elgin. Service is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2027 with stations in Rockford and Belvidere.

A meeting will be held next Tuesday at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 211 N Main St., to discuss the rail. It will run from 4-7 p.m.

Residents will be able to chat with the project team and ask questions. There will also be a video presentation and other information.