ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will be home to another major sporting competition, and this time, athletes will take to the ice.

The BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., is set to host the “2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship.” The event will take place from January 23-29.

Synchronized skating consists of eight to 20 skaters flowing as one team at high speeds on the ice. One hundred and thirty-four teams from 28 states will take part. That adds up to over 2,000 skaters ranging in age from six to 70-years-old.

“So it’s brings a huge economic boost to the city, not only to individuals, but to restaurants and organizations or places of business, but to the city as a whole, lots of tax money coming in,” said Lindsay Arellano, vice president of sales and services for the Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Hopefully, it’s still a recovery in the post pandemic world and it helps these local businesses.”

The event is expected to bring in nearly 4,000 visitors to the stateline and will generate over $2 million for the region.