Rockford to proclaim December 1st as ‘Virgil Abloh Day’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is set to proclaim Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 as “Virgil Abloh Day,” in honor of the notable Louis Vuitton fashion designer and hometown native.

Several speakers will talk about his life and impact on the community during an event at 9:30 a.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main Street.

Abloh, a graduate of Boylan High School, died Sunday at the age of 41.

Abloh had reportedly been battling a rare form of cancer, in which a tumor occurs in the heart, in private for the past two years.

Abloh made history in 2018 by becoming the first black artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton.

Abloh was a graduate of Boylan High School in Rockford, and recently designed jerseys for the school’s soccer team. He is also famous for designing the shoes Serena Williams wore to the 2019 Met Gala.