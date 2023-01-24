ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Rockford and Boone County will receive $19 million in mass transit grants.

The money will come from the “Rebuild Illinois Capital Program.” The Rockford Mass Transit District, along with a total of 32 transit systems, are receiving $114 million to advance 44 projects.

Rockford received $16 million last year for the “Mulberry Street Transit Facility Rehabilitation, Renovation and Expansion” project. They will receive another $16 million to continue those projects from the grants announced on Tuesday.

Boone County will also be receiving around $3 million for administration and operations facilities.