ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Federal funding will help some of the Rockford area’s less fortunate.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the Forest City is getting more than $3.5 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The money will go to services for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. That includes helping people find affordable housing.

In all, the state received more than $200 in funding.