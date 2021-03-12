Rockford to receive $54M from coronavirus relief plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford leaders say $54 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package is headed to the Forest City.

Elected officials say the city has until the end of 2024 to use it.

Mayor Tom McNamara says some of it will help pay for core services, like snow plowing.

McNamara says the money is badly needed as Rockford is currently dealing with a $21 million budget shortfall.

“It doesn’t make us rush to find out what the impacts are and then eight months down the road find out it could be much worse. We’re going to take a really thoughtful approach,” McNamara said. “We’re going to make sure that our finances are stable, we’re going to make sure that we can help as many small businesses as we can, and we’re going to make sure we can have the greatest impact in the city of Rockford and help lift even more folks out of poverty.”

Illinois will receive a total of $7.4 billion from the American Rescue Plan.