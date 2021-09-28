Rockford to receive funds to improve city infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Changes are coming to the Forest City’s infrastructure.

Rockford is set to receive a portion of a new federal bill designating $550 billion for communities across the nation, which means local roads, bridges and railroads could soon get a facelift.

Labor leaders said that this is a chance to reconnect neighborhoods cut off by busy roadways, such as the Whitman Street Bridge in Rockford.

“It is also a piece of road that has been known to divide up the east from the west side. So, this bill has opportunities to re-vision, redesign and rebuild intersections and interchanges just like Whitman Street,” said Paul Nolley, the Executive Director of Project First Rate.

Supporters of the bill said that the legislation will also open the door to thousands of good-paying careers in the skilled trade.