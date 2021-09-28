Rockford to receive funds to improve city infrastructure

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Changes are coming to the Forest City’s infrastructure.

Rockford is set to receive a portion of a new federal bill designating $550 billion for communities across the nation, which means local roads, bridges and railroads could soon get a facelift.

Labor leaders said that this is a chance to reconnect neighborhoods cut off by busy roadways, such as the Whitman Street Bridge in Rockford.

“It is also a piece of road that has been known to divide up the east from the west side. So, this bill has opportunities to re-vision, redesign and rebuild intersections and interchanges just like Whitman Street,” said Paul Nolley, the Executive Director of Project First Rate.

Supporters of the bill said that the legislation will also open the door to thousands of good-paying careers in the skilled trade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories