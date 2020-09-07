Rockford to reinstate alderman who resigned to serve in Afghanistan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford alderman who resigned to serve overseas in Afghanistan is ready to take his job back.

The City Council is set to reinstate John Logemann as the Second Ward Alderman during tomorrow night’s meeting.

Logemann is a Captain with the National Guard.

He stepped down in July 2019 to serve in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Tony Gasparini filled in during Logemann’s absence. He resigned at the previous week’s council meeting, so Logemann could return.

