Rockford to resume accepting bulk items for garbage pick up on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will resume accepting bulk items for garbage pick up, beginning Friday.

“Beginning Friday, May 8th, 2020, we will resume the collection of bulk items. We would appreciate any piles of cardboard boxes be broken down and contained in one box or bundled, thus reducing the amount on additional material our drivers need to handle. As in the past, all garbage and recycling outside the totes need to be contained. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding!” Rock River Disposal said in a release.

The City had suspended bulk item garbage pickup due to coronavirus fears.

