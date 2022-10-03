ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council gave an outlook Monday night on where the funds will come from for a major revitalization project in the city.

The City will put a little more than $22 million towards the “Rockford Complete Streets Revitalization Project.” A RAISE Grant will pay for $16.38 million while the City will cover $2.9 million. The Illinois Department of Transportation will pay $2.6 million while the Rockford Mass Transit District will pay about $500,000 worth.

The money will go towards repaving and improving streets in the “Forest City.”