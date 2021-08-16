Rockford to unveil tribute monument to women’s right to vote this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A project two years in the making is set to be unveiled this weekend.

Six benches, paying tribute to the movement to give women the right to vote in Rockford, surround the Women’s Suffrage Mosaic Tower along the Rock River.

The benches and the tower will recognize the passing of the 19th Amendment.

Those behind the project say it will also highlight unique and historic Forest City landmarks.

“One of the things that people will notice, and it runs through all the benches, is that the Rock River is at the core of each of the benches, and also the trees for Forest City,” said Elaine Hirschenberger, the executive director for WomenSpace.

The unveiling ceremony will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at the YMCA riverfront.