Rockford tobacco store robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a tobacco store at gunpoint on Sunday.

According to police, around 12:40 a.m., the owner of Tobacco Outlet, at 3219 N. Main Street, reported he had been robbed by a black male suspect, 6′, 250 lbs, who demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect then fled on foot, the victim told police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

