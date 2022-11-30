ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford on Wednesday touted its perfect score on a Human Rights Campaign index rating on the basis of laws and policies in favor of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city.

The HRC released its annual 2022 Municipal Equality Index scorecard and Rockford earned a score of 100/100.

The City says it has participated in the measurement since 2018, and said it was graded on adopting a Non-Discrimination Ordinance for City contractors; including transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits; establishing a Community Relations Commission to address issues of equality, equity, and discrimination; proclaiming June as LGBTQ Pride Month; creating LGBTQIA+ Liaisons for both the City and the Rockford Police Department, and more widely distributed information on City job openings.

“The MEI Scorecard is an important benchmark and provides cities with accountability and a way to measure their progress,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “The scorecard also illustrates that these measures are the right thing to do for our residents and our community.”

The Municipal Equality Index graded 506 cities on 49 criteria. A total of 118 cities earned the 100/100 score, up from 110 in 2021.

The study selected cities with the highest proportions of same-sex couples, drawn from an analysis of the 2010 Census results by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.

The Human Rights Campaign represents more than 3 million members and supporters nationwide and is the largest national lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization in the United States.