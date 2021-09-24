Rockford train crossings now bear ‘See Tracks, Think Train’ safety signs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford train crossings now have messages stenciled on the roads leading up to the tracks reading “See Tracks, Think Train” in an effort to reduce crossing accidents.

CN Railroad Police and Operation Lifesaver are the groups behind the effort as part of Rail Safety Week.

The groups say it is never safe to stop closer than 15 feet from the rails, and warn that train tracks are private property: walking on train tracks is considered trespassing.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, a person or vehicle is hit by a train once every three hours in the United States.