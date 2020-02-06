Rockford traveling exhibit marks 100 years of women’s right to vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Midway Village Museum created a traveling exhibit called “Roaring in Rockford” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage movement.

Rockford Public Library staff also added material to the display, which celebrates the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The exhibit will rotate among the different branches of the Rockford Public Library throughout the year.

It is currently on display at the Rock River Branch on 11th Street, and will remain there through the month of February.

“You can’t get to today unless you know what yesterday was,” said librarian assistant, Abby Stankiewicz. “And it’s huge right now, because it’s women’s rights. A vote is important. We’re in an election year. It’s something to know about. Especially if you want to vote this year.”

August 18th marks the 100th anniversary of the amendment’s passage.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

