ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bunch of “trunk-or-treat” events took place over the weekend, but one of them also served as a fundraiser.

“Trunk-or-treat” at The Pomodoro had lots of Halloween fun for families. It also gave back to Gigi’s Playhouse, an organization that helps those with down syndrome. They had a sale on “take-and-bake” family style pastas.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to Gigi’s.

“My wife and I have always loved Gigi’s, so they’re always going to be number one in our hearts,” said Scott Frank, owner of The Pomodoro. “We try to help them as much as possible. They deserve it. They work hard and they do so much awesome stuff for everyone in the community that we could not be more proud to call them our friends and our partners.”

There was also food, drinks and a DJ.