Rockford unemployment office closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford unemployment office has closed until further notice during the coronavirus outbreak. Unemployment claims can still be filed online.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security website:

“The health and safety of our customers and staff are of highest importance. In order to protect everyone through social distancing, IDES offices are closed to the public until further notice.

“You may access IDES services using the following methods:To file an Unemployment Insurance claim, click here.

“If you have questions about Unemployment Insurance, please call our Customer Service Center at 800-244-5631 or 866-488-4016 TTY.

“To certify for Unemployment Insurance benefits, click here or call Tele-Serve at 312-338-4337 Monday – Friday 5:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. To post your resume, search job postings, or find a job, visit www.illinoisjoblink.com“

