Breaking News
Illinois reports first COVID-19 death

Rockford unemployment office closed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Unemployment Alternate_4122649015139192100

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford unemployment office has closed until further notice during the coronavirus outbreak. Unemployment claims can still be filed online.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security website:

“The health and safety of our customers and staff are of highest importance. In order to protect everyone through social distancing, IDES offices are closed to the public until further notice.

“You may access IDES services using the following methods:To file an Unemployment Insurance claim, click here.

“If you have questions about Unemployment Insurance, please call our Customer Service Center at 800-244-5631 or 866-488-4016 TTY.

“To certify for Unemployment Insurance benefits, click here or call Tele-Serve at 312-338-4337 Monday – Friday 5:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. To post your resume, search job postings, or find a job, visit www.illinoisjoblink.com

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories