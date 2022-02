ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of the Rockford community will come together on Monday to “Pray for Ukraine.”

Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, 1802 Pershing Ave., will hold a candlelight vigil. The service will be held outdoors, starting at 6 p.m., and all religions are welcome.

Christ the Savior was founded by Ukrainian, Belarusian and Polish immigrants in the 1950s and 60s.