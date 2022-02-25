ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University celebrated a milestone on Friday.

On February 25th, 1847, a charter was signed that established Rockford Female Seminary, which later became Rockford College, and then, Rockford University.

Seven area businesses and organizations were recognized at a luncheon at Regents Hall, for their contributions to the university over the years.

The school also held a convocation for students and staff.

President Eric Fulcomer said reaching 175 years was no small feat.

“It’s a great honor for us to celebrate. Not all institutions make it to 175 years, so the fact that we’ve made it to this point is a great accomplishment. We’re going to have 3 former presidents here with us today, who have been part of leadership for the past 30 years and so it’s going to be a great day,” he said.

On Saturday, the university will host a public cocktail reception at its Clark Arts Center from 5-7 p.m.