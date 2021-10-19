Rockford University evacuated due to bomb threat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several buildings in the campus of Rockford University were evacuated Tuesday morning after the school received a bomb threat at the Information Technology Center.

Rockford University said the threat appeared to be unfounded.

Police said, out of abundance of caution, buildings around the IT center were evacuated as well.

The remainder of campus is open as usual.

Due to the closure of some academic buildings on campus, all classes are cancelled through 5 p.m.

Evening classes are currently expected to be held.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories