Rockford University holds reception for Golden Apple nominees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local teachers will soon take another step towards taking home a 2022 Golden Apple.

A nominee reception will be held Tuesday afternoon at Rockford University. There are 427 nominees in all, with teachers being picked from over 1,000 nominations from the community.

The Golden Apple is awarded to teachers to recognize excellence in the classroom.

“This is really how it all begins,” said Jennifer Stark, Executive Director of the Golden Apple Foundation. “So, all the teachers we bring together, we’re celebrating them, and then these teachers will take part in the Golden Apple process that is 7 months, and then in March of next year, we will award five Golden Apples.”

20 finalists will be named in April. Eyewitness News is proud to be the Golden Apple Foundation’s official TV partner.