ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University honored famous alumna Jane Addams with a day of service on Friday.

Students and staff spent the day volunteering at 15 different sites across the city.

In the old Rockford College historical district, on College Avenue, now the ORCHiD neighborhood, they held a “wellness fair.” Social service and community health providers were on-hand to share what they have to offer.

Rockford Univerity’s goal was to mobilize 400 volunteers for the day.

“Jane Addams and Rockford College are important aspects of the history of our neighborhood and Jane Addams is widely considered to be the founder of modern sociology and social science,” said ORCHiD Neighborhood Association president Steven Booth. “So, the notion that we would care about our neighbors, that we could convene common spaces and bring together services to support one another is critical to the way the neighborhood sees itself and the way we see our community.”

Diapers and feminine hygiene products were also collected which will be donated to Rockford’s Family Peace Center, which supports survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.