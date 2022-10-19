ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford University has named a new temporary leader.

Dr. Patricia Lynott will serve as interim president, replacing Dr. Eric Fulcomer, who announced that he is leaving the college back in June. He served as president for 9 years.

Lynott most recently served as president of University College at Southern New Hampshire. She will be on campus beginning November 14 and will work alongside Fulcomer for a few weeks.

Lynott will fully take over December 21 and will stay in place until a permanent president is picked.