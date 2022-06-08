ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Eric Fulcomer announced he will resign as Rockford University president in December after 9 years.

Fulcomer has taken a new position as president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Fulcomer says he and the school have accomplished a lot since he started work there six years ago.

“We finished a capital campaign, we’ve renovated several buildings, we’ve spent millions of dollars renovating the campus infrastructure, we’ve added new academic programs and our students are doing amazing things,” he said.

Rockford University is searching for a replacement.