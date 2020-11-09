Rockford unveils ‘Veterans Only’ parking spots at City Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local veterans have a new place to park in downtown Rockford. Mayor Tom McNamara unvield the ‘Veteran Parking Only’ spot on Monday at City Hall.
The spot is now reserved for anyone who served. No special registration is needed.
Mayor McNamara calls it a small thank you to the vets in our community.
