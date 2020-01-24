Rockford using new technique to assess number of homeless youth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is trying a new technique to get an accurate count of the city’s homeless youth.

On Monday, the City of Rockford, the Rock River Homeless Coalition, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will embark on an annual census of homeless.

Young people who are “couch surfing”, living place-to-place or in unsafe living conditions, are also considered.

This year, the homeless “Point in Time” count will include an online survey to provide more accurate number on subjects between 16 and 24-years-old.

Experts say the new approach is because young adults are more likely to reach out electronically than face-to-face.

“Young people don’t like to come into agencies,” said Angie Walker, a homeless programming coordinator. “They don’t like to ask for help. So, by doing it this way we are able to make contact with those people that need help, so that maybe they don’t end up on the streets later.”

The survey will run from January 27th to February 7th.

