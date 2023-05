ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire shut down a part of Rockford’s 11th Street Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed near Holcomb State Bank, 7035 11th St. Both lanes were closed to drivers up to Rotary Road.

A utility pole caught fire, causing a hazard to drivers.

The blaze caused power outages for nearly 250 customers in the area. The power was only out for a couple of hours and was restored by the time of this writing.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.