ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — He served in World War II and helped liberate Jews from concentration camps, and the local man was honored for his contribution on Wednesday.

Don Bein, 97, was given the “Holocaust Educator’s Award” from the Jewish Foundation of Greater Rockford. Bein now lives at Peterson Meadows in Rockford. He joined the U.S. Army when he was just 17-years-old and helped liberate the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp at the end of the war.

He has been speaking about his experience since then, and sharing his stories.

“The things he saw were so horrific that he made it his life’s mission to go to as many places he could, and tell his story as much as he could, so that people understood what happened during the Holocaust, and hopefully to prevent something like that from happening again,” said Goldie Pekarsky, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rockford.

Bein also fought at the Battle of the Bulge in 1945, the largest and bloodiest single battle in World War II.