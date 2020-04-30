Rockford veterans mark anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A small gathering was held Thursday at the L-Z Peace Memorial in Rockford to remember the end of the Vietnam War.

Organizers say the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing made it more difficult to observe the ceremony.

Charles Larson, one veteran in attendance said it’s not as necessary to remember events from the war itself, but those who served.

“It still continues to affect me today, and my family. It’s something that I’ll never forget. It’s part of our American history, so it deserves to be remembered,” he said.

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

