Rockford veterans show off their art

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local veterans got to show off their creations to the community.

Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N Main St, was filled with artists, crafters and other small businesses Saturday, all with a similar background; run by veterans.

One veteran uses food to help push other veterans to do what they want to do in life. He said his expertise is comfort foods, and he hopes to help other veterans adjust back to life out of service.

“When we get out, they have a hard time adjusting civilian world, some of them, and I’ve had my fair share of struggles,” said Jason Hertha. “Showing that anybody, any problem that somebody has can be overcome.”

The entire event was organized by two local veterans.