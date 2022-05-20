ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford held another neighborhood workday on Friday, for volunteers to clean up neglected properties on the city’s West Side.

Rockford Police and Fire, along with 15 other groups like the Red Cross, took part in the event, which is part of the Neighborhood Improvement Initiative.

The City says it also lets government employees meet with West Side residents and provide them with resources while they improve the environment.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the cleanup benefits the entire city.

“Really we’re trying to improve the environment of these neighborhoods [by] trying to connect residents to resources and we’re trying to keep these neighborhoods safe,” he said.

The City plans another Neighborhood Workday on June 17th.