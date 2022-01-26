Rockford voting districts have changed, here’s how it affects you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Registered voters living in Rockford should keep an eye on their mailbox.

New voter registration cards will be sent out in February. The cards come after the recently passed changes to the district. It does not impact wards, precincts and polling places, but voters should know if they were impacted by the redistricting law before the Illinois primary on June 28.

Rockford Board of Elections Director Stacy Bixby said that there is a chance that some candidates could have mistakenly sought out signatures outside of district lines.

“I just want people to know that if you sign a petition for someone, and you get to the polling place and that person is not on your ballot, it’s because you don’t live in that person’s district,” Bixby said. “That’s going to be confusing for voters.”

Rockford registration cards should arrive to voters by the end of February. Cards have not yet been shipped out for people living outside of the city.