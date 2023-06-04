ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community joined a nationwide movement on Sunday that united people in the fight against gun violence.

The “Walk the City to End Gun Violence” took place in Rockford. The “Rockford-Area Moms Demand Action” and “Ending Violent Crimes in Rockford” groups cohosted the event as part of “Wear Orange Weekend.” It also followed “National Gun Violence Awareness Day.”

Organizers said that the goal was to united the community to find common sense solutions to stop gun violence as well as honor the victims and survivors.

“The story of this is Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old woman, was killed in 2013 after attending President Obama’s inauguration, and her family wore orange in her honor,” said Jessica Green of Rockford-Area Moms Demand Action. “Orange kind of symbolizes protection and safety. You see a lot of hunters wearing orange when they’re out hunting, and so, orange really became a symbol of this movement after her family wore it, and you see people across the country and here today wearing orange.”

The event was followed by multiple speakers. The honor walk started Trinity Lutheran Church and went to Swedish American Hospital.