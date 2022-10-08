ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” so breast cancer survivors, caregivers and supporters united at Rock Valley College Saturday morning.

It was for the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk. The money raised will support breast cancer research, screenings, access to quality care and patient support.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Organizers said that this event was important for awareness and support.

“We’ve got about 800 people. It’s been a sea of pink,” said Emily Lipinsky, senior director of the American Cancer Society. “Our cancer survivors are definitely feeling the support from the community because we want to make sure that they know no one fights alone.”

There was a “Survivor and Thriver” tent for breast cancer survivors, as well as other pink items for participants.