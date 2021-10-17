Rockford walks to raise money for Make-A-Wish

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Stateline residents are taking the extra step to help fundraise for a good cause.

People showed their support on Sunday for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at an event called “Walk for Wishes.” Cities across the state participated in the event today.

Those in Rockford pounded the pavement at Rock Valley College, 3301 North Mulford Road.

Isaac helped lead the walk, with WTVO’s morning anchor Whitney Martin, before he prepares for surgery tomorrow.

“Seeing him today, it’s the same thing I’ve seen for the five years I’ve been doing this, is just the impact that it can have, the hope that it can bring to not only the kids that are suffering, but the families,” said Dave Costello, a volunteer wish granter. “I think that’s another element we sometimes don’t think about.”

The walk is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser.