Rockford Walmart, Meijer close early before Saturday protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Walmart located at 7219 Walton Street closed early on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

The sudden closing comes just hours before a local police abolition group holds a protest at Saturn Park in Rockford.

Meijer’s on Perryville Road also closed at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

There has been no official confirmation that the locations are closing directly because of the scheduled protest.

This is a developing story.

