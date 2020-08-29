Rockford Walmart, Meijer close early before Saturday protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Walmart located at 7219 Walton Street closed early on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
The sudden closing comes just hours before a local police abolition group holds a protest at Saturn Park in Rockford.
Meijer’s on Perryville Road also closed at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
There has been no official confirmation that the locations are closing directly because of the scheduled protest.
This is a developing story.
