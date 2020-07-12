Rockford wants public input on possible changes to Church & Main streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford wants the community’s help with its latest traffic project. Officials are working with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) on a study to improve traffic flow near Church and Main streets.

The roads are currently one-way streets. The project would convert them for two-way traffic.

The city is hosting a virtual open house Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to review the plan and provide input.

