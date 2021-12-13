Rockford warns residents of latest scam

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford issued a warning to residents about a new scam in the city.

“Community Water Up Date” signs have reportedly been seen around Rockford, according to Laura Maher, Director of Communication and Strategic Initiatives for the city. However, the signs are not associated with the City of Rockford, and residents were warned to not call the listed phone number.

According to Maher, an employee with the City of Rockford Public Works Department will always be driving a clearly marked City of Rockford vehicle, and will always wear a City Identification Badge and will readily present it for closer inspection if asked.

Residents can call the City’s Customer Service Center, (779) 348-7300, to confirm if workers are legitimate.