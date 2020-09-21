Rockford Water extends program to help struggling families pay bills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A program that helps those struggling pay for a critical service in Rockford is extended. The hardship program helps cover the cost of city water bills.

The program started in 2018. COVID-19 has created more need. Rockford Water increased its budget for the program to $100,000.

To apply for help, call Rockford’s Human Services Department at (815)-987-5782.

