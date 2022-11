ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost the City of Rockford more to salt the roads this winter.

The street and transportation superintendent told aldermen Monday that the price for salt is up about 33% from what the city paid last year. This year’s contract is for $86 per ton, while last year’s was $53.

Mitch Leatherby did admit that the price fluctuates from year to year. The city paid nearly $83 a ton for salt in 2020.

The contract will go before the full board on Monday.